Ryan Reynolds Just Announced Deadpool 3 Will Include A Major X-Men Reunion

On September 27, 2022, Ryan Reynolds took to Instagram to speak with the masses about "Deadpool 3." In the video, he apologizes for missing the D23 Expo this year and explains that it hasn't been easy coming up with ideas for the film. It will serve as Deadpool's big MCU debut, so he wants it to be special, which has required him to do some serious soul-searching and brainstorming to help "Deadpool 3" stand out. However, he's got nothing, except for one idea: bringing Hugh Jackman back to play Wolverine. Jackman walks in and says he's up for it, and we're greeted with the Deadpool logo with three Wolverine claw marks through it.

Unless Reynolds and Jackman are simply trolling Marvel fans around the world, it seems like we'll get to see the latter portray Wolverine once again via "Deadpool 3." For those unfamiliar, Jackman first took on the part in 2000's "X-Men," sticking with it for "X2: X-Men United," "X-Men: The Last Stand," "X-Men Origins: Wolverine," "The Wolverine," "X-Men: First Class," "X-Men: Days of Future Past," "X-Men: Apocalypse," and finally, "Logan." In the wake of that 2017 film, he seemed to bid the Wolverine character farewell for good, but apparently, he's since changed his mind and will don the adamantium claws again.

Hugh Jackman's take on Wolverine has become the stuff of comic book movie legend, making his supposed comeback more than reason enough to check out "Deadpool 3."