Ryan Reynolds Just Announced Deadpool 3 Will Include A Major X-Men Reunion
Created by writer Fabian Nicieza and artist Rob Liefeld in the early 1990s, Deadpool has become one of the most beloved characters in the entire Marvel pantheon. Even decades after his debut, readers still can't get enough of his one-liners, fourth wall breaks, and penchant for shooting guns and swinging swords. Of course, his mainstream popularity has been enhanced greatly thanks to the massively successful "Deadpool" film series, which stars Ryan Reynolds as the "Merc with a Mouth" and has taken place within the confines of 20th Century Fox's now-defunct "X-Men" franchise.
Even though Disney effectively killed the Fox "X-Men" saga when it purchased the studio in 2019, fans haven't seen the last of Reynolds' take on Wade Wilson. A third "Deadpool" outing is indeed in the works, and when it arrives on the silver screen on September 6, 2024, it'll join the sprawling Marvel Cinematic Universe. Tenured director Shawn Levy signed on to helm the threequel in 2022, and it's been promised that the adult-oriented, not-so-family-friendly tone of the first two films will remain. However, that's not all that fans have to be excited about when it comes to "Deadpool 3."
As announced by Ryan Reynolds himself, "Deadpool 3" will feature a groundbreaking Fox "X-Men" reunion that Marvel fans won't want to miss.
Hugh Jackman will return as Wolverine, bub
On September 27, 2022, Ryan Reynolds took to Instagram to speak with the masses about "Deadpool 3." In the video, he apologizes for missing the D23 Expo this year and explains that it hasn't been easy coming up with ideas for the film. It will serve as Deadpool's big MCU debut, so he wants it to be special, which has required him to do some serious soul-searching and brainstorming to help "Deadpool 3" stand out. However, he's got nothing, except for one idea: bringing Hugh Jackman back to play Wolverine. Jackman walks in and says he's up for it, and we're greeted with the Deadpool logo with three Wolverine claw marks through it.
Unless Reynolds and Jackman are simply trolling Marvel fans around the world, it seems like we'll get to see the latter portray Wolverine once again via "Deadpool 3." For those unfamiliar, Jackman first took on the part in 2000's "X-Men," sticking with it for "X2: X-Men United," "X-Men: The Last Stand," "X-Men Origins: Wolverine," "The Wolverine," "X-Men: First Class," "X-Men: Days of Future Past," "X-Men: Apocalypse," and finally, "Logan." In the wake of that 2017 film, he seemed to bid the Wolverine character farewell for good, but apparently, he's since changed his mind and will don the adamantium claws again.
Hugh Jackman's take on Wolverine has become the stuff of comic book movie legend, making his supposed comeback more than reason enough to check out "Deadpool 3."