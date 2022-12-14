DC Fans Are Loving James Gunn's Transparency

The DC Universe has gone through a series of ups and downs over the last few years, with many creative minds coming and going and an arguable lack of clear creative direction. That changed earlier this year when James Gunn came aboard alongside Peter Safran to lead the direction of DC's TV and film efforts going forward at Warner Bros. This move has brought DC under a more unified mission statement, with Gunn and Safran working together to develop a roadmap for how the DC Universe will operate going forward. How exactly the pair will evolve the silver screen DC characters remains somewhat unclear, but it's apparent that big changes are on the horizon when compared to what fans had previously seen in this big-screen superhero universe.

However, one thing that sets Gunn apart from many studio heads is his knack for being active online. He seldom shies away from engaging with fans or news stories about his work. In fact, he even recently took to Twitter to formally debunk a news story suggesting that "The Batman" may serve as the launching point for the new iteration of the DC Universe. Gunn's statement has caused a stir among DC fans, with many noting that they love how transparent he is choosing to be with them regarding which rumors are or are not true.