Yellowstone Viewers Are On The Lookout For Summer Higgins In Season 5

The fact that her first name, Summer (a far too easy "hippie" character name), and her last name, Higgins (a far too obvious reference to the main drag in Missoula, MT, a university town and one of the state's most liberal pockets, per The New York Times), are such transparent and silly character statements is bad enough. The fact that, despite being a life-long environmentalist and vegan, she appears to know very little about the opposition to her own cause (as one fan on Reddit pointed out), is even worse. But that low-hanging fruit is nothing compared to her very reason for existing in the show. Like most of the women in "Yellowstone" — with the occasional and increasingly cartoonish exception of Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) — Summer exists solely to flesh out and serve as a sounding board for a male counterpart (in this case, John Dutton).

She is, at most, a gesture. Though she's given a few lines of stereotypical Feminist Dialogue about breasts, she's mostly there to listen and be moved by John's point of view, so that anyone in the audience who might also oppose his motivations or politics can also be moved by them. "Yellowstone" wants you to know that ranchers live with the land, not on it (and understand Green Conservatism), so that when John Dutton murders people to hold on to his way of life and his enormous plot of stolen land, it's a little easier to get behind.