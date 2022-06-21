Taylor Sheridan's Yellowstone Prequel Is Traveling Further Back In Time
When Taylor Sheridan launched the Paramount series "Yellowstone" in 2018, he couldn't have known he was sowing the seeds of a franchise. "Yellowstone," however, was a fast hit and a boon for Paramount. The neo-Western series follows the powerful Dutton ranch family, led by Kevin Costner's John Dutton, as they contend with nearby ranchers, enterprising politicos, and each other. Over its four seasons on the air, "Yellowstone" has garnered nominations from the Screen Actors Guild and Primetime Emmy Awards (via IMDb). The consensus isn't only high among critics – "Yellowstone" is smashing viewership records too.
In 2021, Sheridan renewed a massive overall deal with ViacomCBS to create multiple new series, including the "Yellowstone" spin-off "1883," the first of several projects in the ever-expanding "Yellowstone" universe (via THR). "1883" premiered in December 2021 and tells the story of the 19th-century Duttons as they journey toward Montana. Now, another "Yellowstone" prequel series is on the horizon, but it will take place earlier than anticipated.
The prequel series has been renamed 1923
According to Variety, the upcoming "Yellowstone" prequel series will be called "1923" instead of its original title, "1932." This obviously has huge implications for the plot of the show, which is set to portray yet another generation of the Dutton family.
Instead of taking place during the Great Depression, "1923" will take place in the roaring '20s. Things were far from roaring in Montana, however. In the early part of the decade, the state was experiencing its own depression, in part exacerbated by a historic drought (via PBS). The series will explore other timely challenges, such as Prohibition and the scourge of rampant cattle rustling.
Though the nine-year difference will surely change the series' plot points and costumes, veteran actors Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford are still set to star in the renamed spin-off, though little has been revealed about their roles. Fans of the "Yellowstone" universe can watch them when "1923" premieres on Paramount+ in December.