Taylor Sheridan's Yellowstone Prequel Is Traveling Further Back In Time

When Taylor Sheridan launched the Paramount series "Yellowstone" in 2018, he couldn't have known he was sowing the seeds of a franchise. "Yellowstone," however, was a fast hit and a boon for Paramount. The neo-Western series follows the powerful Dutton ranch family, led by Kevin Costner's John Dutton, as they contend with nearby ranchers, enterprising politicos, and each other. Over its four seasons on the air, "Yellowstone" has garnered nominations from the Screen Actors Guild and Primetime Emmy Awards (via IMDb). The consensus isn't only high among critics – "Yellowstone" is smashing viewership records too.

In 2021, Sheridan renewed a massive overall deal with ViacomCBS to create multiple new series, including the "Yellowstone" spin-off "1883," the first of several projects in the ever-expanding "Yellowstone" universe (via THR). "1883" premiered in December 2021 and tells the story of the 19th-century Duttons as they journey toward Montana. Now, another "Yellowstone" prequel series is on the horizon, but it will take place earlier than anticipated.