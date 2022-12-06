Exclusive Clip: The Winchesters Discover An Ominous Clue In Season 1 Episode 7

Like its parent series, "The Winchesters" begins with one simple question: Where is Dad? "Supernatural" kicked off in 2005 with Dean (Jensen Ackles) and Sam Winchester (Jared Padalecki) searching for their father, John Winchester (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), who disappeared mid-hunt. "The Winchesters" fills in the gaps between the past and the present, all while telling the story of a young John (Drake Rodger) and Mary Winchester (Meg Donnelly) as they navigate young love and the chaos of hunting. Of course, daddy issues are the Winchester way, and both Mary and John initially come together during separate pursuits of their missing fathers.

"Supernatural" canon tells us that John's father, Henry (Gil McKinney), sacrifices his life for his grandchildren in a time travel stint gone wrong. Yet we just might be getting more insight into Henry's whereabouts in tonight's episode of "The Winchesters." Alternatively, Mary's father, Samuel Campbell (Tom Welling), is newly missing at the start of the series — just like John was in the original show. It's safe to say that things have come full circle for both sides of this extended hunter family. Where are the El Sol bottles when you need them?

In Season 1, Episode 7 of "The Winchesters," aptly titled "Reflections," Mary and John are closer to uncovering the truth about their missing fathers — and maybe even snagging a reunion. Looper has an exclusive clip of the anticipated episode, where Dean narrates a grim moment for Mary as she discovers an ominous clue in pursuit of her dad.