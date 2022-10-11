Jensen Ackles On The Catharsis Of The Winchesters Following Supernatural's Ending - Exclusive Interview

Jared [Padalecki] has been producing "Walker" for a while now. Have you gone to him for any advice on producing or any input on the show's direction? And do you have any plans to direct yourself?

Yes, and yes, and yes. Jared and I are still very close. We still talk quite a bit, and I have gone to him and asked him questions, largely [about] the behind-the-scenes stuff and business aspects of it. Not necessarily the creative, but "How are you dealing with studio notes?" and "How are these calls going?" and "What are you doing when you get squeezed on this particular part of the budget?" It's things that we normally never needed to talk about but now we are talking [about]. We're finding ourselves having these conversations. "What are you doing about getting a preemptive for three weeks?" That kind of stuff.

It has opened up a whole other part of our lives and [the ability] to discuss things — which, when you're with somebody as much as I've been with him, you think you['ve] pretty much covered all the topics. Now we have a whole new set of topics to discuss and talk about and spitball.

As far as directing goes, [I'm] hoping for the pickup of a few more episodes for this season. We're doing 13 right now. I'm not available to direct for this first 13. Plus, we've already booked all our directors. But if we can get picked up for a back five, or a back eight or nine, whatever that looks like, I should be available, and I'm hoping to slot in and direct one.

New episodes of "The Winchesters" air Tuesdays on The CW and stream on The CW's site the next day.

This interview has been edited for clarity.

