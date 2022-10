Jensen Ackles On The Catharsis Of The Winchesters Following Supernatural's Ending - Exclusive Interview

You mentioned before that you struggled a bit with Dean's ending on "Supernatural." Was jumping into "The Winchesters" in both an EP and narrating capacity cathartic at all in giving you some closure after Dean's death? And how does Dean's essence help shape the overall narrative of the show?

100%. It has been cathartic, and not just because of Dean's death or "Supernatural" coming to an end, but the way it ended too — not in story but with COVID. We didn't get to have a wrap party, and that's been a heartbreaker for a show to be on as long as "Supernatural" was on, for a cast to be together as long as we [were] together, for a crew to be together as long as we [were] together. A lot of the crew had been there [for] over a decade. It was heartbreaking to end the way that we ended.

So to have this world continue on in some capacity is absolutely cathartic and something that I'm very proud of and something that is helping me cope with "Supernatural" not being around. Also, the fact that I still get to mentally put those boots back on and speak like Dean about a family that he would die for it.

I said it before. People were like, "How hard is it going to be to say goodbye to Dean?" I was like, "I'm not going to say goodbye to him, and I don't think I ever will. Dean's a part of me and will forever be."