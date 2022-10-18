The Winchesters' Meg Donnelly And Drake Rodger Talk Picking Up The Winchester Mantle - Exclusive Interview

The ending of "Supernatural" has come and gone, and now fans are heading back in time to see how the Winchester story really began. It's no secret that heaven and hell interfered with John and Mary Winchester's love story on more than a few occasions. And who better to uncover the truth behind how his parents met and fell in love than Dean Winchester (Jensen Ackles)? While Dean is up in heaven waiting for Sam Winchester (Jared Padalecki) to resume his rightful shotgun position in the Impala, Dean is on a mission for closure before the big family reunion.

Fans got to know Samantha Smith (Mary) and Jeffrey Dean Morgan (John) toward the beginning of "Supernatural," with Amy Gumenick and Matt Cohen later appearing as younger versions of the characters. Now, Meg Donnelly and Drake Rodger are taking on even more youthful versions of the couple. In "The Winchesters," Mary and John are picking up where their fathers left off: "saving people, hunting things — the family business."

If Donnelly looks familiar, fans may have seen her in roles like Addison in the "Z-O-M-B-I-E-S" franchise, Taylor Otto in "American Housewife," and Val in "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series." She's also starring as the voice of Supergirl alongside Ackles' Batman in "Legion of Super-Heroes" (via The Hollywood Reporter). Meanwhile, Rodger has been in films like "The In Between" alongside Joey King, "Murder RX," and "Not Alone."

The CW invited Looper to the "Winchesters" press room at New York Comic Con, where we exclusively spoke to Donnelly and Rodger about playing these iconic characters, how the previous actors inspired them, and what Rodger would ask Morgan about his original stint as John.