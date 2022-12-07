Willow's Erin Kellyman And Amar Chadha-Patel Recall The Emotions Of The First Time They Saw Warwick Davis On Set - Exclusive

For many of the cast members of the new Disney+ series "Willow," the thought of ever getting the opportunity to work with legendary actor Warwick Davis in a follow-up to the 1988 film classic "Willow" was probably something they never dreamed of. After all, it's been nearly 35 years since the release of the classic Lucasfilm production, and if a sequel or spin-off ever were to happen, nobody could have guessed it would take more than three decades to make it so.

But thanks to the vision and relentless drive of writer-producer Jon Kasdan and original "Willow" director Ron Howard — along with the crucial participation of Davis and film icon George Lucas — "Willow" the series is finally here, featuring a whole new generation of actors for another fantasy adventure.

Among the new characters in "Willow" are the warrior Jade (Erin Kellyman) and Boorman (Amar Chadha-Patel), a prisoner in Tir Asleen, who both join a fellowship to rescue Prince Airk (Dempsey Bryk), the kidnapped prince from the kingdom overseen by his mother, Queen Sorsha (Joanne Whalley). Together with other fellowship members — including Airk's twin sister Kat (Ruby Cruz), Prince Graydon (Tony Revolori), and kitchen maid Dove (Ellie Bamber) — Jade and Boorman must first locate the storied sorcerer Willow Ufgood (Davis) to help guide them on their harrowing mission.

For the bulk of the new cast members, meeting Davis was a trippy experience, considering that they grew up watching the original movie. Among those excited to work with Davis were Kellyman and Chadha-Patel, who shared their memories of seeing Davis as Willow on set for the first time.