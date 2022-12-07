Willow's Ellie Bamber And Tony Revolori Note The Pressure Of Playing New Characters On The Series - Exclusive

Discussing their roles as the new kids on Willow's block, Tony Revolori and Ellie Bamber sat down for an exclusive interview with Looper to discuss the excitement and trepidation of stepping into an established franchise as new characters.

Before she worried about introducing Dove to "Willow" watchers, Bamber said she first had to catch her breath walking onto the series' majestic sets. "The sets were huge, and there was such attention to detail. The crew that we were working with were truly at the top of their game. It was mind-blowing, but it was exciting," Bamber enthused. "[It was] also daunting at the same time because it was phenomenal, all the work that had gone into creating the world that we were about to step into."

Revolori said while he was thrilled to meet his fellow cast members, he tried to keep emotions at an even keel knowing the set of expectations they were all facing. "I thought they were phenomenal. They're all incredible actors, and I was a big fan [of their work], so I was excited to work with them and all the OGs who came through," Revolori said. "Beyond that, I was just hoping I'd do a good job."

The actor said since he had already experienced a similar scenario when joining the MCU's "Spider-Man" films — first with "Spider-Man: Homecoming" in 2017 — he was able to ease into "Willow" a bit more. "There's always going to be pressure and expectations, and through my previous work, I've learned to let that go a little bit," Revolori recalled. "When I came on set, I saw how amazing [it was], and we had our crew and our creative team behind us — producers like Max Taylor, Michelle Rejwan, Jon Kasdan, and Tommy Harper — all these amazing people, and I put my trust in them. The nerves weren't as much there. Beyond that, I wanted to show up every day and do the best I could, and I hope fans will love it."

"Willow" is streaming exclusively on Disney+, with new episodes premiering on Wednesdays through January 11.