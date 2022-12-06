Were Kirstie Alley And John Travolta Friends In Real Life?

Among her many roles, Kirstie Alley is fondly remembered for her work in the "Look Who's Talking" trilogy. Released in 1989, "Look Who's Talking" follows single mother Mollie Jensen (Alley) who struggles to take care of her newborn baby, whose thoughts are illustrated through voice-over narration by Bruce Willis. Along the way, a relationship grows between Mollie and cab driver James Ubriacco (John Travolta), with the two eventually falling in love. The film's surprising financial success (via Box Office Mojo) led to two sequels being produced, and these saw the family grow by adding one daughter and two dogs.

Despite the movies themselves never quite becoming critical darlings, what remains undeniable was the chemistry shared by Alley and Travolta, who stuck through all three entries. Even when these movies were at their worst, the fictional couple was always a bright spot and provided an endless array of funny, relatable, and heartwarming moments.

On December 5, 2022, Kirstie Alley died of cancer shortly after being diagnosed (via NBC). The actress will not only be missed by the fans whose memories she helped shape with her memorable performances in "Cheers," "Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan" and "David's Mother," but also by those who worked with her. Fans of the "Look Who's Talking" films may be wondering just how Travolta is taking the tragic news, and if the two were close, to begin with. Unsurprisingly, their friendship was very strong — to the point that they were almost more than friends.