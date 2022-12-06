How Hollywood Reacted To The Death Of Cheers Star Kirstie Alley
Kirstie Alley was an immediately recognizable and prolific actor with a distinct style and personality. According to IMDb, Alley has well over 70 acting credits and has earned six awards for her efforts in shows and movies like "Cheers," "Look Who's Talking," "Village of the Damned," and "Drop Dead Gorgeous." Unfortunately, a dark cloud was cast over Hollywood on December 5 when Alley died of cancer.
Her death was announced on Twitter with a statement from her family that said that she had passed surrounded by her friends, family, and loved ones. The statement added, "Our mother's zest and passion for life, her children, grandchildren and her many animals, not to mention her eternal joy of creating, were unparalleled and leave us inspired to live life to the fullest just as she did. We thank you for your love and prayers and ask that you respect our privacy at this difficult time."
Besides the loss Alley's family is currently experiencing, it seems as if several actors and entertainers wasted no time in also sharing their sympathy and kind words, having known Alley on a first-hand basis from working with her. These social media posts show just how many lives were touched by Alley, and her capacity to bring joy to all of those around her.
Several entertainers shared their sympathies
Kirstie Alley's passing has not only been felt by the fans that absolutely adored her, but her friends, co-workers, and compatriots in the world of entertainment. Taking to social media, several popular actors and figures expressed their sentiments, with John Travolta posting on Instagram, "Kirstie was one of the most special relationships I've ever had. I love you Kirstie. I know we will see each other again."
Likewise, Jamie Lee Curtis took to Instagram and stated, "I've just heard the sad news that Kirstie Alley has died. She was a great comic foil in @tvscreamqueens and a beautiful mama bear in her very real life. She helped me buy onesies for my family that year for Christmas. We agreed to disagree about some things but had a mutual respect and connection. Sad news." Carmen Electra also posted several images of Alley and added that Alley was a beautiful and talented soul.
Over on Twitter, other celebrities shared their thoughts and condolences. Tim Allen tweeted that he is saddened that a "sweet soul" has passed, and offered prayers for her family. Adam Carolla felt similarly to Allen's sentiment and wrote that he was lucky to know Alley, and hoped that his friend will rest in peace. Jackee Henry continued with these thoughts and tweeted that Alley was an undeniable talent that could warm a television or movie screen with her warm and hilarious spirit.
John Carpenter said that Alley was a delightful actress to work with in "Village of the Damned," and that she will be missed, while William Shatner also echoed the above feelings and added sympathy to Alley's family. There were many more who were saddened by Alley's passing, which highlights just how many lives she impacted.