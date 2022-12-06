How Hollywood Reacted To The Death Of Cheers Star Kirstie Alley

Kirstie Alley was an immediately recognizable and prolific actor with a distinct style and personality. According to IMDb, Alley has well over 70 acting credits and has earned six awards for her efforts in shows and movies like "Cheers," "Look Who's Talking," "Village of the Damned," and "Drop Dead Gorgeous." Unfortunately, a dark cloud was cast over Hollywood on December 5 when Alley died of cancer.

Her death was announced on Twitter with a statement from her family that said that she had passed surrounded by her friends, family, and loved ones. The statement added, "Our mother's zest and passion for life, her children, grandchildren and her many animals, not to mention her eternal joy of creating, were unparalleled and leave us inspired to live life to the fullest just as she did. We thank you for your love and prayers and ask that you respect our privacy at this difficult time."

Besides the loss Alley's family is currently experiencing, it seems as if several actors and entertainers wasted no time in also sharing their sympathy and kind words, having known Alley on a first-hand basis from working with her. These social media posts show just how many lives were touched by Alley, and her capacity to bring joy to all of those around her.