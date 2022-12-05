Star Trek Changed The Course Of Kirstie Alley's Career Forever

It would appear that Kirstie Alley can be included in the near-endless list of people whose lives were changed for the better by "Star Trek." The actor, who died of cancer on December 5, and whose recognizable credits include "Cheers" and the "Look Who's Talking" movies, got her big break when she was cast by director Nicholas Meyer in "Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan."

"That was my first acting job," Alley said in a 1996 interview with the Chicago Tribune. "So I owe everything to that film, to Nick." Alley went on to elaborate that she believed Meyer gave her the shot of a lifetime.

And indeed, Alley's inclusion into the "Star Trek" mythos, cast as the half-Romulan, half-Vulcan Starfleet Lieutenant Saavik, was a notable one. Not only does she play a key role in "The Wrath of Khan," not only is she in the film's very first scene, but she is also the first Starfleet member viewers ever see undergoing the infamous Kobayashi Maru, the no-win simulation designed to test the character of Starfleet officers, which has since appeared or been mentioned several times in subsequent "Star Trek" properties.