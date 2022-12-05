In Kirstie Alley's Career, One Role Stands Above The Rest

Some actors can take you all the way back to your childhood the moment they appear on the screen. Stars from the '80s and '90s create the best nostalgic feelings for every moment they spend in front of us. Not only do they do it on screen, but sometimes they do it when they appear in the news; sadly, that can be when they unexpectedly pass. Recent deaths like those of Jason David Frank, Leslie Jordan, Angela Lansbury, and Robbie Coltrane took fans back to their days as kids or teenagers when they watched "Mighty Morphin Power Rangers," "Harry Potter," "Murder She Wrote," and "Will & Grace."

Unfortunately, the world got the news that another beloved childhood presence passed on Monday when Kirstie Alley passed away from cancer, as announced on her Twitter. She enjoyed a long career with early projects as Saavik in "Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan," and a number of films with John Travolta (who expressed his own disheartened response on Instagram), "Look Who's Talking," "Look Who's Talking Now," and "For Richer or Poorer." After a 67-episode run on the series "Veronica's Closet," the actress had a relatively quiet '00s with single appearances and in seven episodes of "Fat Actress." She picked up more work later in her career as she landed her own series, "Kirstie," where she was the lead for seven episodes. According to her IMDb, her latest appearances were 10 episodes in "Scream Queens" and one upcoming project.

Like any legendary actor, there are some projects that stand above the rest, and for Alley, there is one role that rises above the others in her filmography.