The Devastating Death Of Angela Lansbury

Dame Angela Lansbury has died on October 11, 2022. According to Broadway World, the 96-old actress died in her sleep at her home in California. Lansbury's family shared a statement, confirming that she died peacefully and that she is survived by three children, three grandchildren, five great grandchildren, and her brother. The cause of her death has not been confirmed.

Lansbury was arguably most famous for her long-running, beloved role as writer Jessica Fletcher on the CBS detective drama "Murder, She Wrote," but her acclaimed, long-running career is so much more than that. A true star of the Golden Age of Hollywood, her first film credit is from 1944, and over her many decades in the business, she amassed dozens of awards and nominations for her work, including a 2014 honorary Academy Award. She was known for both her exquisite live performances, including her role as Eleanor Iselin on "The Manchurian Candidate," and her wonderful work as a voice actress — like her powerful performance as Mrs. Potts in Disney's "Beauty and the Beast." She was also an accomplished musical star with a shining career on Broadway and five Tony awards (via Broadway World).

As the entertainment industry reels from the loss of one of its last true old-school stars, we'll take a moment to look at the life and times of the late, great actress.