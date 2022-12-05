Keanu Reeves Unveils The Timeline For John Wick Spin-Off Ballerina

Keanu Reeves will be reprising the infamous killer role of John Wick in "John Wick: Chapter 4" and the film "Ballerina." Because the spinoff will be released after the 4th film in the action-packed franchise, many fans were probably wondering when "Ballerina" would take place within the John Wick timeline, and the titular star of it all has finally given fans an answer.

The only thing every "John Wick" movie has more than pulse-pounding fight sequences is allusions to the intriguing world the terrifying hitman is surrounded by. Each chapter offers viewers a new glimpse at the secret underbelly of assassins, gold coins, and hotels that act like safe zones from murder. That world is getting ready to expand outside of the Keanu Reeves-starring features with a series on Peacock called "The Continental" and a female-led spinoff movie called "Ballerina." Ana de Armas, known for roles in "Deep Water" and "Blade Runner 2049," will be playing the titular assassin character who goes on a mission of vengeance aimed at those that murdered her family. Several familiar faces will also be in the mix alongside de Armas, including Reeves as Wick, Ian McShane as Winston, Angelica Huston as The Director (via Variety), and Lance Reddick as Charon.

The John Wick titles are some of Reeves' highest-rated movies (via Rotten Tomatoes), and it will be intriguing to see not only how "Ballerina" fares with critics but also where it ends up in the franchise in regards to when it takes place. Luckily for anyone wanting to learn more about this matter, Keanu Reeves has finally revealed the truth.