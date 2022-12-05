Keanu Reeves Unveils The Timeline For John Wick Spin-Off Ballerina
Keanu Reeves will be reprising the infamous killer role of John Wick in "John Wick: Chapter 4" and the film "Ballerina." Because the spinoff will be released after the 4th film in the action-packed franchise, many fans were probably wondering when "Ballerina" would take place within the John Wick timeline, and the titular star of it all has finally given fans an answer.
The only thing every "John Wick" movie has more than pulse-pounding fight sequences is allusions to the intriguing world the terrifying hitman is surrounded by. Each chapter offers viewers a new glimpse at the secret underbelly of assassins, gold coins, and hotels that act like safe zones from murder. That world is getting ready to expand outside of the Keanu Reeves-starring features with a series on Peacock called "The Continental" and a female-led spinoff movie called "Ballerina." Ana de Armas, known for roles in "Deep Water" and "Blade Runner 2049," will be playing the titular assassin character who goes on a mission of vengeance aimed at those that murdered her family. Several familiar faces will also be in the mix alongside de Armas, including Reeves as Wick, Ian McShane as Winston, Angelica Huston as The Director (via Variety), and Lance Reddick as Charon.
The John Wick titles are some of Reeves' highest-rated movies (via Rotten Tomatoes), and it will be intriguing to see not only how "Ballerina" fares with critics but also where it ends up in the franchise in regards to when it takes place. Luckily for anyone wanting to learn more about this matter, Keanu Reeves has finally revealed the truth.
Ballerina is between John Wick 3 and 4
When discussing the John Wick spinoff at CCXP, the question arose as to when "Ballerina" takes place, and Keanu Reeves did not hesitate to break the news. "So the film Ballerina, that Ana de Armas stars in, and being directed by Len Wiseman, it's already started filming, and it takes place between John Wick Chapter 3 and John Wick Chapter 4" (via YouTube). The movie will be set before "John Wick: Chapter 4," so there won't be any spoilers when viewers see it on March 24, 2023.
As mentioned before, reeves will be playing wick in the spinoff, and it is unknown if Baba Yaga will go head-to-head with the titular dancer of death. While "The Matrix" star is a big deal in the action realm, Ana de Armas has proven she knows how to excel in the high-octane genre and give a killer performance as well. Whether it's her terrific turns in "Knives Out" and "Blonde" or her knack for action in flicks like "The Gray Man" and "No Time to Die," she is slowly becoming a force to be reckoned with onscreen (via IMDb).
She even had the brilliant idea to add Academy Award winner Emerald Fennell who is known for "Promising Young Woman," and her Emmy-nominated work on the series "Killing Eve" (via Elle) as a writer. Fennell knows how to pen great stories featuring formidable women, making her an incredibly valuable asset on the Ana de Armas-lead John Wick spinoff.
It would seem that fans of the franchise have a lot to get excited about in regards to "Ballerina," and it would probably not be wise to sleep on the motion picture that takes place before the events of "John Wick: Chapter 4."