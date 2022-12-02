Lance Reddick To Reprise His John Wick Role Of Charon In Ballerina

Following the success of its first three films, the "John Wick" franchise is set to grow considerably in the near future. First, of course, "John Wick: Chapter 4" is slated to hit theaters on March 24, 2023, officially expanding the film series beyond the three-movie territory to which many film franchises adhere.

Also in the works is a prequel TV series titled "The Continental," which will revolve around the history of the Continental Hotel that has served as a pivotal location in every "John Wick" entry to date. While its production hasn't progressed without incident — initially, the series was supposed to be a Starz original before Peacock picked up "The Continental" — the current plan is for the show to premiere at some point during 2023.

Alongside "John Wick 4" and "The Continental," a "John Wick" spinoff film titled "Ballerina" is likewise on its way. With plenty of details about this project still under wraps, perhaps its biggest asset is major up-and-comer Ana de Armas, who will star in "Ballerina" as the assassin Rooney Brown, its lead character. While de Armas is a new addition to the "John Wick" universe, some notable familiar faces are confirmed to appear alongside her in "Ballerina," including Charon actor Lance Reddick.