John Wick Spin-Off Ballerina Will Bring Back Ian McShane

The "John Wick" franchise continues to grow, and fans already can't stop talking about the highly anticipated spin-off starring Ana de Armas. Many people were probably curious if any of the characters from the previous films would make an appearance, and now they have their answer because Ian McShane, who plays Winston, will be joining the talented actress in "Ballerina."

There is no denying that the exhilarating series of Keanu Reeves-led action flicks have been very successful in the realm of cinema. The first three "John Wick" films are Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes, and Forbes reported that they had grossed a combined $580 million-plus at the box office. In an era where shared universes, prequels, and follow-ups are all the rage, it was just arguably a matter of time before the next-level success the property had attained would result in the franchise's need to expand. There are plenty of titles on the way for followers to enjoy, like "John Wick: Chapter 4," "The Continental" spin-off series, and the spin-off movie "Ballerina." There is no telling how these exciting endeavors are going to amplify the high-octane experience for John Wick fanatics, but it seems safe to assume that many fans are very eager to see what each ordeal has to offer.

While it has been confirmed McShane will be reprising his role in "John Wick: Chapter 4," it appears fans will be getting more Winston from The Continental in "Ballerina" as well.