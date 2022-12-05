James McAvoy And Amir Wilson Tease Their Season 3 Character Arcs On His Dark Materials - Exclusive Interview

Are there any former co-stars from your other projects that you'd love to have on the show, and do you have a character in mind that you'd love for them to play?

James McAvoy: Geez. Well, no, because I haven't thought of this. Who do I love working with? Nick Hoult because he's gorgeous, and what a guy he is ... He'd be someone fun. He'd be a gorilla.

[Laughs] Okay.

McAvoy: He would. That would be his deal.

This isn't your first time playing a larger-than-life role. What were some of the biggest similarities and differences between your TV role as Lord Asriel and a movie role like Charles Xavier on "X-Men"? What are some highlights of playing in these massive worlds?

McAvoy: The highlight of playing Lord Asriel is getting to look like you're a good guy, to begin with — and then doing some quite shocking stuff, namely killing your daughter's best friend, who's just a little boy. [He] also happens to be the son of one of my favorite directors, Jamie Lloyd, who I've done tons of theater with, and other characters from other movies ... [I] can't think of any right now.

Can you tease what role Lord Asriel will have in Season 3? Do you have any bucket list items that you want him to do on the show?

McAvoy: For the whole of Season 1, he's been talking about the whole of Season 2. Other people have been talking about what he's been talking about, which is going to war with the authority, where you're finally going to see what that war looks like.

He's been an adventurer and a scholar, like a posh, English Indiana Jones type, a little bit. This time, he's a general. He's still an engineer, he's still an inventor, but he is a warmonger, and he is trying to bring war upon the heavens.

I want to see that. I'm looking forward to seeing him say, "I'm not just talking about it anymore. This is it. We're coming for you." That's really exciting.