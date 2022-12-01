Producers Jane Tranter And Dan McCulloch On Working With The Cast For His Dark Materials' Final Season - Exclusive Interview

What has it been like working with actors like Lin-Manuel Miranda and James McAvoy? Did either of their acting choices ever inspire new storylines or characteristics that you didn't expect?

Jane Tranter: James McAvoy was an exceptional actor to work with on these adaptations because he's such a huge fan of the books and knows the books at least as well as we do. He had been living with the character of Lord Asriel for many years. He admires him and despises him all at the same time — Asriel is divisive like that. [McAvoy] came with a really clear idea of what he wanted to do with Asriel, and that was both very exhilarating and very exciting to see James put that performance together.

At the same time, [it] meant that we had to pick up our pace around him because literally, his arrival was like [a] hot knife through butter. We were [like], "Okay, but what are we going to do? How are we going to ...?" That was one pace to work at.

Then we have actors like Dafne [Keen] and Amir [Wilson] who were new, and we watched their talent emerge and grow during the course of three seasons. They needed a whole different type of encouragement and help until Season 3, where we step back and watch it more and wonder. The kids we first started working with are now these amazing, beautiful, super talented adults.

Then there's Lin-Manuel Miranda, who's everyone's favorite person and a complete dream, and so funny and warm and magnificent to work with. We love them all ... Actually, I should say Ruth Wilson. I have never witnessed an actor put together a character and a performance in the way that Ruth does. That was probably one of the most inspiring things in my career to witness.