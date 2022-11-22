How Anya Taylor-Joy And Nicholas Hoult Improvised Their Way Through The Menu

In the Vanity Fair segment, Anya Taylor-Joy explained that "The Menu" director Mark Mylod treated his set like a stage on which every actor had to be in character and reacting to the events around them.

"Something that Mark does, was he wanted us all on stage essentially the whole time and improvising because you never knew when you were going to be caught on camera, which was such a fascinating way of working," said Taylor-Joy. "But the other wonderful thing, which I've not experienced in any other film, is usually if it's someone else's closeup, you'll go and rest in your trailer. We never left this set. We were constantly on set improvising or watching everybody else around us and it was such a supportive environment."

As Mylod revealed, this improvisational, stage play-like atmosphere gave the editors a plethora of rich material to work with and led to some exemplary reaction shots from cast members like Paul Adelstein and Janet McTeer. Incidentally, the approach also registered with critics like Tasha Robinson of Polygon, who compared the film to "an expansive version of a single-set play."

As for Taylor-Joy and Hoult, they say they tried their best to be up to the task. "We committed to the improv, like, pretty hardcore the first couple of days," said Taylor-Joy, before Hoult admitted that the two eventually just started playing a version of "Two Truths and a Lie."

To see the fruits of their labor, you can catch "The Menu" in theaters now.