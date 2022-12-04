Charlie Cox Compares Daredevil's Relationships With Karen Page And She-Hulk

Charlie Cox has fans excited for his return as the titular hero in "Daredevil: Born Again," and many of them are curious to know as much as they can about the future of the character, leading to questions about Matt Murdock's love life, specifically regarding Karen Page from the Netflix series Daredevil and Jennifer Walters from the Disney+ show "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law."

Besides being referred to as "The Man Without Fear," "The Devil from Hell's Kitchen" is known for many things, including his next-level lawyer skills and efficiency in martial arts. But one could argue he is a bit of a lady's man, especially considering Charlie Cox's live-action portrayals of the infamous comic-book-based persona. While Daredevil is known for having relationships with heroes like Elektra and Black Widow in the pages of Marvel comics, fans of the canceled Netflix series remember Matt Murdock's romantic interest in Karen Page. In the source material, the two have a complicated relationship plagued by betrayal and murder, and things weren't easy for the two during the Netflix show either. After things ended abruptly, Cox didn't play the character again until "Spider-Man: No Way Home" and eventually "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law," where a new relationship seemed to be established between the titular character and the brick-catching Defender.

His will-they-won't-they with She-Hulk and past with Karen Page arguably has certain fans wondering what Cox's take on the two relationships he experienced while playing the character. Now thanks to the actor himself, they have some answers.