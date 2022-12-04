Charlie Cox Compares Daredevil's Relationships With Karen Page And She-Hulk
Charlie Cox has fans excited for his return as the titular hero in "Daredevil: Born Again," and many of them are curious to know as much as they can about the future of the character, leading to questions about Matt Murdock's love life, specifically regarding Karen Page from the Netflix series Daredevil and Jennifer Walters from the Disney+ show "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law."
Besides being referred to as "The Man Without Fear," "The Devil from Hell's Kitchen" is known for many things, including his next-level lawyer skills and efficiency in martial arts. But one could argue he is a bit of a lady's man, especially considering Charlie Cox's live-action portrayals of the infamous comic-book-based persona. While Daredevil is known for having relationships with heroes like Elektra and Black Widow in the pages of Marvel comics, fans of the canceled Netflix series remember Matt Murdock's romantic interest in Karen Page. In the source material, the two have a complicated relationship plagued by betrayal and murder, and things weren't easy for the two during the Netflix show either. After things ended abruptly, Cox didn't play the character again until "Spider-Man: No Way Home" and eventually "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law," where a new relationship seemed to be established between the titular character and the brick-catching Defender.
His will-they-won't-they with She-Hulk and past with Karen Page arguably has certain fans wondering what Cox's take on the two relationships he experienced while playing the character. Now thanks to the actor himself, they have some answers.
Charlie Cox has two very different takes on Matt Murdock's love interests
It's no secret that "Daredevil" on Netflix was a dark, gritty crime drama that was very different than the comedic lighthearted MCU vibe seen in "She-Hulk: Attorney At Law." And it appears the differences the two shows have are similar to how Charlie Cox would describe Matt Murdock's relationships. "And with Matt Murdock, I don't think it gets more deep than Karen Page," Cox said during a discussion at the German Comic Con Winter Edition (via Twitter). He went on to praise Deborah Ann Woll and how her contributions to the series helped to make it a success while revealing he has no idea what the future holds for her character in terms of the Disney+ series.
While Cox seems hopeful that Karen Page might return, he didn't hesitate to express how much he enjoyed working with Tatiana Maslany and how he found the dynamic of Murdock's relationship with Jennifer Walters rather intriguing. "It was really fun working with Tatiana. She was amazing. It was fun because she has the superhero element, you know, so there was like the drama and the sexiness behind us being superheroes. It was a very different tone." He jokingly ended his comment by saying, "Just don't tell Karen that."
Fans of the "Devil of Hell's Kitchen" will have to wait and see what Matt Murdock's love life looks like when "Daredevil: Born Again" releases in Spring 2024 (via Marvel). Regarding cast members from the Netflix show making a comeback, it seems like Deborah Ann Woll might not be part of the Disney+ series.
Deborah Ann Woll says she is not in Daredevil: Born Again
Besides Charlie Cox, the only other actor to have made the leap from the Netflix series to the MCU has been Vincent D'Onofrio, who made his triumphant return to the small screen as Wilson Fisk, aka the Kingpin in the "Hawkeye" Disney+ series. He will next appear in "Echo" and later "Daredevil: Born Again" opposite Cox.
While that is arguably one of the many relationships fans would like to see again, they would also probably like to know if Deborah Ann Woll is making her way into the new series. But as far as whether or not Karen Page will be in the lineup, the actress has shed some insight on that matter. "I can say this: they have not called me yet. So, as of now, I am not a part of it," Woll said to host Michael Rosenbaum on his podcast "Inside of You" (via YouTube). "I would be thrilled to get to be a part of it. They know where I am. Like I said, I love the character Karen Page. I love telling that story. I feel like I have more to say. But it is up to them what kind of story that they want to tell." She could be pulling a similar routine to how Andrew Garfield dodged "Spider-Man: No Way Home" questions (via IndieWire), or she might actually never have gotten the call.
It looks as if Deborah Ann Woll might not be returning as Karen Page. But interestingly enough, she isn't the only actress waiting on a call from Marvel about the new "Daredevil: Born Again."
Trolling Charlie Cox isn't working for Tatiana Maslany
Not only has Daredevil's old fling not been contacted about appearing in "Daredevil: Born Again," but it also appears that his new love interest is also not getting any indication from the studio or the K.E.V.I.N. A.I. that runs the whole operation. And when she tries to get a hold of Charlie Cox, she just gets the cold shoulder from the man playing "The Man Without Fear." "I keep texting him being like, 'Am I required for set today?' And he says, 'We'll let you know by lunch.' But he just keeps putting it off," the actress said humorously to The Hollywood Reporter. "I've been waiting outside the set in my She-Hulk costume, so just put me in, coach." Whether or not her efforts in getting the attention of the Disney+ series worked is still to be seen, but for now, it isn't known if Jennifer Walters will be in the mix for "Daredevil: Born Again."
While fans will see Charlie Cox back in action as Daredevil leading the way in his own series once again, they may have to wait for any updates on his relationship status. For now, it's probably best to designate "The Devil of Hell's Kitchen" with the good old-fashioned "It's Complicated" designation.