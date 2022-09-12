Charlie Cox Confirms What We Suspected About How Daredevil: Born Again Fits Into The MCU

Daredevil is officially on his way back to the Marvel Cinematic Universe with "Daredevil: Born Again." The Disney+ series will release in Spring 2024 and consist of 18 episodes, but Marvel Studios has yet to confirm whether their show will pick off where Netflix's "Daredevil" left off.

Since their introduction to the MCU, fans have wondered if the Matt Murdock and Kingpin (Vincent D'Onofrio) they saw in "Spider-Man: No Way Home" and "Hawkeye," respectively, were reboots, variants, or the same characters from the Netflix series. Marvel Studios has yet to confirm the status of "Daredevil" in the MCU canon, so fans are left to figure it out themselves until there's an official confirmation.

It turns out that most people at Marvel Studios are just as in the dark as the fans. Michael Crow, the costume designer for "Hawkeye" and many other Marvel projects, revealed to Gold Derby the confusion surrounding Kingpin's cameo in the series. "Plus, through the entire shooting, I wasn't — and I don't know if I still am — very clear on if it is in the same universe as that one. It's a multiverse so maybe it's a different version of that character. I don't know! It was not made clear to me as we were going."

Although Marvel Studios has yet to comment on the question surrounding "Born Again," Daredevil himself cleared things up at D23.