Here's How Daredevil: Born Again Can Live Up To Those Sky-High Expectations

Matt Murdock enters the Marvel Cinematic Universe with a fun, brick-catching cameo in "Spider-Man: No Way Home," and turns in a couple of welcome appearances as Jennifer Walters' (Tatiana Maslany) legal adversary and surprise romantic interest in "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law." Most importantly, however, this isn't just any Daredevil. This is the version played by Charlie Cox, the star of arguably the best Marvel Netflix series before "Daredevil" and the streamer's other Marvel series migrated to Disney+ and were rebranded as "The Defenders Saga." Fans love Cox's take on the character, and the actor himself has credited the fandom's "Save Daredevil" movement for his return (via Marvel.com).

Now that Cox's Daredevil is back, his own Disney+ show is fast approaching. "Daredevil: Born Again" is a particularly ambitious MCU small-screen project because of its 18-episode length, and because it has the unenviable task of establishing the brooding Defender as a leading man in a way that still allows him to believably exist alongside the more colorful elements of the MCU.

Per IGN, "Born Again" won't directly continue the Netflix show's story, but it still has a lot to live up to if it wants to compare. Because of the gigantic fan interest in the original show, it's hard to see the MCU show working without being mindful of what came before. Since hordes of Daredevil aficionados are waiting with bated breath to see how the show holds up to their expectations, here's a look at what "Daredevil: Born Again" needs to do in order to succeed.