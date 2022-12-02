Bruce Campbell Shares A First-Look Image Featuring The Cast Of Evil Dead Rise

Over the course of December 1-3, 2022, cult figure Bruce Campbell was the guest of honor at BruceFest. Billed as the definitive Bruce Campbell Film Festival, BruceFest took place at The Stanley Hotel — the inspiration for the Overlook Hotel in Stephen King's "The Shining" novel – in Estes Park, CO, and showed a whole lineup of the beloved actor's films. While at the event, Campbell unveiled the first image of the new cast of characters from "Evil Dead Rise." Later, he took to Twitter to share the image with those not in attendance.

Campbell wrote, "For the Deadites who weren't able to make it to BruceFest this year, I'm very excited to share this shot of the family from 'Evil Dead Rise.' See them come together or be torn apart." The image gives a look at the fresh faces of the mostly Australian cast. Their characters inhabit the high-rise that is ground zero for a Deadite possession spree. The character in the foreground looks to be in mid-possession as the other characters look on in terror.

Horror fans can't wait to sink their teeth into a new "Evil Dead" movie. It will have been 10 years since the release of the previous film in the franchise so fans are rabid for more. No trailer has been unleashed at this time, but these image teases are holding audiences over until that big reveal.

"Evil Dead Rise" hits theaters on April 21, 2023.