Bruce Campbell Shares A First-Look Image Featuring The Cast Of Evil Dead Rise
Sam Raimi's "Evil Dead" franchise kicked in the door for the splatter horror movies of the 1980s and left behind an indelible brand that horror fans can't seem to get enough of. Bruce Campbell is the iconic actor from the original "Evil Dead" trilogy of films that resulted in his own cult following as a performer. While Campbell wouldn't go on to star in the 2013 reboot of the series, he would pair with Raimi in producing the adored remake. Campbell would later retire his affable but capable Ash Williams character from the original trilogy after playing him one last time in the "Ash vs. Evil Dead" TV series.
Fans were unsure if there would be a sequel to the 2013 film, but eventually, Raimi, Campbell, and co. announced that a new film featuring new characters in the franchise entitled "Evil Dead Rise" would be made for New Line Cinema, the company that helped distribute the original 1981 film. The project was initially set up to head straight to HBO Max. While it did not suffer the same fate as the canceled "Batgirl" during the Warner Bros. (who owns New Line) and Discovery merger, it did get reshuffled into being a theatrical release. "Evil Dead Rise" will now be released in theaters on April 21, 2023, and longtime "Evil Dead" stalwart Campbell will produce the film.
Lee Cronin, director of the breakout horror film"The Hole in the Ground," will direct the new film, and Campbell spilled some details about the plot which heavily revolves around the cursed book from the franchise, The Necronomicon. The production, which wrapped filming in October of 2021, is about a pair of sisters who must battle a horde of evil Deadites who are unleashed in a Los Angeles high-rise apartment building.
The first look shows the new cast looking on in horror as someone is possessed
Over the course of December 1-3, 2022, cult figure Bruce Campbell was the guest of honor at BruceFest. Billed as the definitive Bruce Campbell Film Festival, BruceFest took place at The Stanley Hotel — the inspiration for the Overlook Hotel in Stephen King's "The Shining" novel – in Estes Park, CO, and showed a whole lineup of the beloved actor's films. While at the event, Campbell unveiled the first image of the new cast of characters from "Evil Dead Rise." Later, he took to Twitter to share the image with those not in attendance.
Campbell wrote, "For the Deadites who weren't able to make it to BruceFest this year, I'm very excited to share this shot of the family from 'Evil Dead Rise.' See them come together or be torn apart." The image gives a look at the fresh faces of the mostly Australian cast. Their characters inhabit the high-rise that is ground zero for a Deadite possession spree. The character in the foreground looks to be in mid-possession as the other characters look on in terror.
Horror fans can't wait to sink their teeth into a new "Evil Dead" movie. It will have been 10 years since the release of the previous film in the franchise so fans are rabid for more. No trailer has been unleashed at this time, but these image teases are holding audiences over until that big reveal.
"Evil Dead Rise" hits theaters on April 21, 2023.