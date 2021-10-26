Evil Dead Rise Just Hit A Major Production Milestone

There's no telling which direction the "Evil Dead" franchise will go, which is why the upcoming sequel, "Evil Dead Rise," is exciting for horror fans. The first film, released in 1981 and starring Bruce Campbell, is a horrific affair with moments of black comedy peppered throughout. "Evil Dead 2: Dead By Dawn, embraces its predecessor's comedic inclinations. The feature operates as a "Three Stooges"-esque yarn but with more gore and demon-possessed household appliances. In "Army of Darkness," director Sam Raimi opted for a medieval adventure in the vein of movies like "Jason and the Argonauts." In 2015, the franchise made its only foray into television with the AMC television series "Ash vs. Evil Dead," also starring Campbell (via IMDb).

"Evil Dead Rise" promises to be another change of pace for the saga. Much like Fede Alvarez's 2013 sequel-slash-reboot, the newest flick will feature a brand new lead now that Campbell's decades-long run as Ash is over. Per the movie's IMDb profile, Lily Sullivan ("Barkskins") and Alyssa Sutherland ("Vikings") have been tasked with stopping the Deadites' reign of terror this time around, and the action is set to take place in an urban setting.

The new movie can't come soon enough, and impatient fans will be pleased to know that director Lee Cronin has shared some great news about the film's production.