Bruce Campbell Spills Details On The Plot Of Evil Dead Rise
"Evil Dead" has to be the most famous horror film franchise to effectively utilize a demonic piece of literature as an antagoist. Known as The Necronomicon, the skin-and-teeth-bound tome raises all manner of (literal) hell upon whomever it encounters — and it's had a few extra pages stitched into it in recent years regarding the franchise. The latest claret-covered chapter being added is "Evil Dead Rise," which will see Bruce Campbell's iconic defeater of Deadites, Ash, up against a new load of horrors.
"Evil Dead Rise" wrapped at the end of October, as confirmed on Twitter by the film's writer and director Lee Cronin, who let spill that "6,500 litres of blood" had been used in the making of what sounds like one monster of a horror film. But just what sort of damage is set to be done in this brand new installment to a franchise founded on pencil-pierced ankles and boomstick-packing heroes? Thankfully, the long-surviving star of "Evil Dead," Bruce Campbell, has shared some massive details on both the story and what kind of carnage we can expect when "Evil Dead Rise."
Evil Dead Rise is all about the Necronomicon
Speaking to BlaireWitch.de, Bruce Campbell finally shed some light on the terrifying tale that lies ahead, and it's apparently got a family at the center of it all. "It's a single mom who now has to deal with this book," said Campbell, adding, "These days it's more about the book. That book gets around. ... passed along, people try and get rid of it, they try and bury it or destroy it, and they really can't."
Naturally, given that the book is bound to some very dark dealings, Campbell confirmed that things won't end happily ever after for those that find it, as has been the common occurrence with these films. The poster boy of "Evil Dead" went into great detail about how everything will pan out, seemingly thinking that revealing this much is perfectly "groovy." Be warned! Those that want to avoid spoilers and being caught in the splash zone of gory information may want to look away now.
This Evil Dead is going to have heart
Regarding the story of Lee Cronin's new film, Campbell confirmed to BlaireWitch.de, "This family is not the same at the end of the movie. They're gutted. The whole family is destroyed. These people get possessed. Brothers and sisters, sons, daughters, you know. So yeah, it's a family affair, this one's a family affair. They're all related in this one. I think that makes the possession and killing your siblings — things like that, even harder. Because in the original 'Evil Dead,' there was only one brother/sister combo, Ash and his sister Sheryl. The rest were just friends. Now this is all, they're all related in this household. Much more excruciating."
It's safe to say that the Campbell-led films of the franchise slowly transformed into more horror with humor as they progressed. The 2013 remake, on the other hand, had far more emotional heft (and was a reasonably decent horror remake on its own, with mostly positive feedback from both critics and audiences). By the sounds of things, "Evil Dead Rise" also looks to have a heart as well — that is until it's undoubtedly yanked out of some poor soul that ends up in this nightmare. We can see how it all unfolds when the film splatters onto cinemas in 2022.