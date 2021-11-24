Bruce Campbell Spills Details On The Plot Of Evil Dead Rise

"Evil Dead" has to be the most famous horror film franchise to effectively utilize a demonic piece of literature as an antagoist. Known as The Necronomicon, the skin-and-teeth-bound tome raises all manner of (literal) hell upon whomever it encounters — and it's had a few extra pages stitched into it in recent years regarding the franchise. The latest claret-covered chapter being added is "Evil Dead Rise," which will see Bruce Campbell's iconic defeater of Deadites, Ash, up against a new load of horrors.

"Evil Dead Rise" wrapped at the end of October, as confirmed on Twitter by the film's writer and director Lee Cronin, who let spill that "6,500 litres of blood" had been used in the making of what sounds like one monster of a horror film. But just what sort of damage is set to be done in this brand new installment to a franchise founded on pencil-pierced ankles and boomstick-packing heroes? Thankfully, the long-surviving star of "Evil Dead," Bruce Campbell, has shared some massive details on both the story and what kind of carnage we can expect when "Evil Dead Rise."