Pedro Pascal Says The Mandalorian Is Not Done Springing Huge Surprises On Fans

After two long years, Disney's "The Mandalorian" will finally be making its much-anticipated return next March with the release of Season 3. And if what main star Pedro Pascal said recently at Brazil's Comic-Con Experience event is true, fans are going to get Death Starred by some huge surprises.

On December 1, new footage was shown to fans in attendance at the São Paulo Comic-Con, and an official release date was given — with Season 3 being slated for a March 1, 2023 debut. Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni are both set to return as executive producers, along with Pascal and most of the main "Mandalorian" stars and characters, like Grogu, aka Baby Yoda, as well as actors Carl Weathers, Katee Sackhoff, and Giancarlo Esposito.

The Comic-Con Experience footage that was released on December 1 featured a number of new locations never-before-seen in the live-action "Star Wars" universe. This includes Din Djarin's home planet, Mandalore, which will reportedly be a major focal point and setting for Season 3. According to Pascal, fans should be prepared for all kinds of twists and turns related to the story.