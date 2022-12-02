Pedro Pascal Says The Mandalorian Is Not Done Springing Huge Surprises On Fans
After two long years, Disney's "The Mandalorian" will finally be making its much-anticipated return next March with the release of Season 3. And if what main star Pedro Pascal said recently at Brazil's Comic-Con Experience event is true, fans are going to get Death Starred by some huge surprises.
On December 1, new footage was shown to fans in attendance at the São Paulo Comic-Con, and an official release date was given — with Season 3 being slated for a March 1, 2023 debut. Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni are both set to return as executive producers, along with Pascal and most of the main "Mandalorian" stars and characters, like Grogu, aka Baby Yoda, as well as actors Carl Weathers, Katee Sackhoff, and Giancarlo Esposito.
The Comic-Con Experience footage that was released on December 1 featured a number of new locations never-before-seen in the live-action "Star Wars" universe. This includes Din Djarin's home planet, Mandalore, which will reportedly be a major focal point and setting for Season 3. According to Pascal, fans should be prepared for all kinds of twists and turns related to the story.
'There's so much that you're going to see'
Speaking at Brazil's Comic-Con, actor Pedro Pascal explained how fans of "The Mandalorian" were in for another entertaining and unpredictable third season, much like the first two (via Comic Book).
"There's so much that you're going to see," Pascal reportedly said. "I think some of the best things about Season 1 and Season 2 of The Mandalorian were the surprises," he added. "We were all able to keep baby Grogu a secret, we were all able to keep Luke Skywalker's return to the world a secret. So there are more secrets to keep." When asked to describe the upcoming third season in a single word, Pascal said: "Epic."
Season 3 of "The Mandalorian" is expected to highlight the teased struggle between Katee Sackhoff's Bo-Katan Kryze and Pascal's Din Djarin over the infamous darksaber, which Mando now has in his possession. According to Mandalorian lore, the person who controls the darksaber is supposed to lead Mandalore and unite its people.