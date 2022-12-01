The Mandalorian Season 3 Sets Its Disney+ Premiere Date

With Brazil's Comic-Con in full swing, Disney used one of its panels at the event to hype up the highly anticipated 3rd season of "The Mandalorian," showing off new footage for the series and even revealing a release date.

"The Mandalorian" Season 3 will be the first live-action "Star Wars" show to land on Disney+ on the heels of the almost universally praised 1st season of "Andor." It has been two years since Season 2 aired, culminating in the appearance of Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) at the peak of his Jedi powers. While "Star Wars" fans have had plenty of Disney+ original content since then, including a heavy dose of Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and Grogu during 2021's "The Book of Boba Fett," the wait for Mando die-hards has been arduous.

With Disney's announcement, fans can finally begin counting down the days until the return of the silver-helmeted nomad and his adorable green ward. Here's when "The Mandalorian" Season 3 will premiere.