Despite Saying Goodbye To The Show, James Marsden Won't Bid Farewell To His Dead To Me Family - Exclusive

Since 2019, James Marsden has enjoyed not one but two roles on the hit Netflix series "Dead to Me," where he played identical yet polar opposite twin brothers Steve and Ben Wood. The interesting thing is, Marsden initially thought his turn as Steve Wood in Season 1 was a "one and done" role, but creator Liz Feldman had much more in store the for the actor.

An abusive jerk fiancé to Judy Hale (Linda Cardellini), Steve was involved in the fatal hit-and-run accident that killed the husband of Jen Harding (Christina Applegate). Trying to process what happened in the accident, Judy passed herself as a widower to attend a grief support group, whereby mere happenstance, she encountered Jen. But as Judy reveals her dark secret to her new bestie and Steve catches wind of it, he inserts himself in the middle of the situation. But once Steve taunts Jen about the hit-and-run, Jen accidentally murders him in haste, opening up a whole new can of worms between the two women.

Luckily for Marsden, Ben was written to be the polar opposite of Steve and made his debut as the "good twin" in the second season of the dark comedy. And while the introduction of Ben created a whole new myriad of obstacles in the lives of Jen and Judy, off-camera it gave Marsden the opportunity to build on his close friendships with Applegate and Cardellini.

Naturally, the friendships only became stronger as Marsden was invited back to play Ben — and Steve, opposite each other in flashbacks and fantasy encounters — in Season 3. Sadly, since everyone knew that "Dead to Me" coming to an end with the 3rd season, it also meant that Marsden would have to say goodbye to his beloved co-stars.