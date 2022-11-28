James Marsden Initially Thought Of Dead To Me As A 'One And Done' Type Of Project - Exclusive

For "Dead to Me" Seasons 2 and 3, Liz Feldman created for James Marsden the role of Steve's twin brother, Ben. Better yet, Ben, unlike his deplorable brother, Steve, is an all-around good guy, presenting Marsden with an additional challenge.

"I've never done that before and I've always been [fascinated] watching films where an actor plays twin brothers," Marsden said. "I was always like, 'How do you make distinctions that are really specific distinctions between the two?' Liz was a great guide through all of that. She's like, 'In that line when you're playing Ben, you do this thing with your eyes, but that's kind of Steve. So just be aware of that.' She was guiding you down this path."

Even more interesting, there are times in "Dead to Me" Season 3 where both Steve and Ben appear in the same scenes, where creating the distinction between the two was more important than ever.

"I [tried] to treat them as two completely separate individuals [in] two separate projects: Here's one movie where I play this character, and here's another movie where I play the other," Marsden said. "It's a fun, creative challenge to do that, and it's not about me at all. You want this character to serve the story and the bigger picture of the whole thing, and hopefully, he does."

