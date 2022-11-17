James Marsden Lifts The Lid On Dead To Me Season 3 - Exclusive Interview

For a guy who stars in a series called "Dead to Me," James Marsden's acting career, ironically, couldn't be any more full of life as he returns for the show's 3rd and final season. Throughout his career, Marsden has brought a vibrant presence to every character he's played on film and TV. Amassing nearly 80 acting credits since 1993, the beloved actor has done it all, including starring in such horror thrillers as "Disturbing Behavior" and the miniseries "The Stand," romance films including the comedy "27 Dresses" and the drama "The Notebook," and musicals including "Hairspray," "Enchanted," and its new sequel, "Disenchanted."

Additionally, James Marsden has played in the action-comedy space with the "Sonic" movies, as well as Westerns — in a unique, sci-fi sort of way — in the series "Westworld." Marsden also has triumphed in the superhero genre, where he originated the big-screen version of the popular Marvel Comics mutant Scott Summers, aka Cyclops, in the original "X-Men" trilogy.

In 2019, though, Marsden's career took a decidedly devious turn with "Dead to Me," a pitch-black comedy series produced by Netflix. Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini star as Jen Harding and Judy Hale, respectively, who meet at a grief support group following the tragic loss of Jen's husband. As the women grow closer and learn more about each other's lives, Judy realizes that she and her fiancé, Steve Wood (Marsden), caused Jen's husband's hit-and-run death. Complicating matters, Jen accidentally kills Steve during a volatile encounter.

While Marsden's turn on "Dead to Me" appeared to be over after Season 1, creator Liz Feldman added a huge twist in Season 2 by introducing Ben Wood (Marsden), whose nice-guy demeanor is the polar opposite of that of his abusive identical twin brother, Steve. Before too long, Ben gets mixed up in Jen and Judy's quandaries, and Season 3 begins with the aftermath of a hit-and-run crash involving all three that steers them down another path chock-full of wicked twists and turns.

In an exclusive interview with Looper, Marsden discussed "Dead to Me" Season 3 and other aspects of his illustrious career.