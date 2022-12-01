Frasier's Great, But There's Another Classic Sitcom Just Begging For A Revival

The world is full of not-so-great shows that have run for multiple seasons, and great ones that get cancelled way before their time. This unconventional NBC sitcom very much belongs in the latter category. "Freaks and Geeks" was canceled after just one season, but that had more to do with awful, changing time slots and the show's challenging nature than its actual quality. The show's reputation has only grown over time. Today, "Freaks and Geeks" is one of the extremely rare shows that boast a perfect 100 percent average Tomatometer score on Rotten Tomatoes, and its 96 percent audience score proves that the viewers love the show, too. For reference, the mighty "Frasier" has a Tomatometer rating of 95 percent and a 94 percent audience score (via Rotten Tomatoes).

From the moment Joan Jett's "Bad Reputation" kicks off the show, it's clear that "Freaks and Geeks" is no ordinary high school sitcom. The show infuses its teenage characters' lives with plenty of drama to go with the laughter, and no one's riding into the sunset, except to attend a Grateful Dead gig while potentially throwing away their entire academic future. The two social circles "Freaks and Geeks" follows — Lindsay Weir's (Linda Cardellini) Freaks and her brother Sam's (John Francis Daley) Geeks — are full of intriguing characters, and the show approaches the difficulties of growing up from many different, realistic, and consistently clever angles. Most importantly, the central premise would lend itself extremely well to a revival. Since the concept of "Freaks and Geeks" revolves around the difficulties of growing up, wouldn't it be amazing to revisit the characters after all these years and see what actually became of them?