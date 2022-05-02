The Major That '70s Show Character We Won't See On That '90s Show

While the legacy of "That '70s Show" is mostly positive, Danny Masterson's legal troubles in recent years have cast a shadow over the franchise, and it's highly doubtful that he'll be a part of it moving forward. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the actor, who played the frizzy-haired stoner Steven Hyde, will not be returning for Netflix's sequel series. Though Hyde was a fan-favorite character, Masterson is currently preparing for a trial over multiple sexual assault allegations.

Per THR, the actor has denied the charges, but his omission from "That '90s Show" will come as no shock to viewers. Masterson was already fired from Netflix's "The Ranch" — a sitcom that starred some of his fellow "That '70s Show" actors — after the allegations came to light in 2017. His career has been in limbo since then, as he has only worked on two new projects, which have yet to be released (per IMDb).

Furthermore, should Masterson be found guilty of the charges against him, he could face up to 45 years to a life sentence in prison (per US Weekly). The actor, who made bail shortly after being taken into custody in June 2020, is set to begin trial this coming August (via Rolling Stone).