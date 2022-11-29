Every Future Season Of That '90s Show Will Feature A Time Jump

Despite the launch and failure of "That '80s Show" in the mid-2000s, a sequel series to "That '70s Show" was surprisingly never on the radar of the show's creators, Terry and Bonnie Turner, who, according to Variety, originally told Netflix "No" when they were approached with the idea from the streaming giant during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. But after reconsideration and brainstorming for how to approach a Clinton-era version of the franchise, the creators, along with showrunner Gregg Mettler decided that the new program would focus on one 1990s summer per season starting with the summer of 1995. This format would allow the teenage characters to grow emotionally and physically in the last decade before the rise of nonstop digital technology.

Speaking to the publication about the time jump each season, co-creator Terry Turner commented, "Setting it only during the summer gets the whole school and having-to-go-to-class thing out of the way, which we discovered on the original show, that wasn't where it was interesting. It was more interesting in the basement...also, people change where they go away." The showrunner then added how mere months during adolescence can present drastic life changes in younger people. Fans, both new and old, can return to Point Place, Wisconsin when "That '90s Show" premieres on January 19, 2023 on Netflix.