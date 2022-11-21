Phoebe Waller-Bridge Is Playing Indiana Jones' Goddaughter
As 2023 approaches, so too does the release date for the highly-anticipated fifth installment of the "Indiana Jones" franchise. Details about the upcoming film seem to be emerging at a slow trickle, and fans are parched, especially when it comes to the movie's title, which as of this writing, is still "Indiana Jones 5."
Still, director James Mangold and company have delivered a few juicy morsels, including news that the movie will reintroduce a familiar foe and take place in 1969 at the height of the space race, meaning — you guessed it — space Nazis. "Indiana Jones 5" is also set to open with a flashback sequence, utilizing de-aging technology to bring Harrison Ford's Indy back to 1944 (via Empire).
One exciting addition to the "Indiana Jones" universe is Phoebe Waller-Bridge. In 2021, on-set photos emerged of the actress wearing '60s-era duds, though nothing about her character had been revealed at the time. Now it's been confirmed that Waller-Bridge will be playing Indy's goddaughter.
Helena is a charming grifter, says director James Mangold
After gaining prominence as a major creative voice behind the series "Fleabag" and "Killing Eve," Phoebe Waller-Bridge rose to the upper echelons of fame acting in "Solo: A Star Wars Story" in 2018 and contributing to the screenplay for 2021's "No Time to Die." Next, she'll appear in yet another beloved franchise with "Indiana Jones 5," in which she'll play Helena, Indy's goddaughter.
Waller-Bridge offered some cryptic insight into her character in an interview with Empire, calling Helena "a mystery and a wonder." Director James Mangold, who previously directed "Logan" and "Ford v Ferrari," called the character "slippery, charming, the girl next door, a grifter." Even Harrison Ford chimed in to add that she is "a pioneer in ethical accounting."
For Waller-Bridge, reading the "Indian Jones" script was exhilarating. "It was the fastest I've ever read a script; I came out of a sort of haze afterwards," she recalled. "I just couldn't believe how much fun I had and how moved I was by it. And then I had a Zoom and screamed, 'YES!' at [the producers]." Per Mangold, Waller-Bridge was considered in part because of her ability to channel Barbara Stanwyck in the 1941 screwball classic "The Lady Eve."
Waller-Bridge isn't the only newcomer to the world of "Indiana Jones." It's also been confirmed that Mads Mikkelsen is joining the cast as Indy's Nazi nemesis, Voller, who aspires to world domination. "Indiana Jones 5" is set to hit theaters on June 30, 2023.