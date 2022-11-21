Phoebe Waller-Bridge Is Playing Indiana Jones' Goddaughter

As 2023 approaches, so too does the release date for the highly-anticipated fifth installment of the "Indiana Jones" franchise. Details about the upcoming film seem to be emerging at a slow trickle, and fans are parched, especially when it comes to the movie's title, which as of this writing, is still "Indiana Jones 5."

Still, director James Mangold and company have delivered a few juicy morsels, including news that the movie will reintroduce a familiar foe and take place in 1969 at the height of the space race, meaning — you guessed it — space Nazis. "Indiana Jones 5" is also set to open with a flashback sequence, utilizing de-aging technology to bring Harrison Ford's Indy back to 1944 (via Empire).

One exciting addition to the "Indiana Jones" universe is Phoebe Waller-Bridge. In 2021, on-set photos emerged of the actress wearing '60s-era duds, though nothing about her character had been revealed at the time. Now it's been confirmed that Waller-Bridge will be playing Indy's goddaughter.