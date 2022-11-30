AMC Looking At Mass Layoffs As Streaming Numbers Decline

AMC Networks is home to a vast array of exceptional content from AMC+, Shudder, IFC, Sundance Channel, and Acorn TV. On top of that, it has several shows on the roster that have Certified Fresh seasons, according to the folks at Rotten Tomatoes, like "Dark Winds" and "Interview with the Vampire." But despite having all of that, things haven't quite panned out for the infamous outlet in the era of streaming, and it appears some drastic changes are on the way.

What was once a network that really only focused on old movies has become a significant player in the realm of TV, putting out some serious heavy hitters over the years like "Better Call Saul" and "The Walking Dead," the company offers a variety of shows from all different genres, like westerns, crime dramas, and science-fiction stories. The cable network also has done very well when it comes to awards season, as titles like "Mad Men" and "Breaking Bad" alone have earned them over 30 Emmy wins. And it was really no surprise they would kickstart a streaming service offering even more excellent programs. AMC+ became a magnificent haven for a robust amount of the cable network's assets featuring exclusive shows, movies, and content that couldn't be seen anywhere else.

But not all of the stats are apparently good regarding the company, and its numbers are not where they should be. Things will only worsen if some maneuvers aren't made, and it seems AMC is in for an impactful shake-up with its employees.