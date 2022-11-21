The Walking Dead Finale Brought Out Some Serious Emotion In Fans

On the r/thewalkingdead subreddit, fans popped in to commiserate over the end of their beloved series and share the myriad of emotions that the ending of "The Walking Dead" stirred up in them. "Did they kill the actor for real and film the reactions, or did everyone take sobbing lessons?" wrote u/burner4internet in the top comment, referring to one of the many key deaths that occurred in the series finale.

Of course, being a series known for regularly killing off characters in shockingly violent ways, "The Walking Dead" had to knock off a few more major cast members in the series finale. All the same, these grim expectations didn't stop fans from feeling pure sorrow as they said goodbye to some of their favorite characters in the series.

"The girls crowded around Luke and Gabriel praying made me feel like I was actually at funerals," wrote u/matnerlander. Luke's (Dan Fogler) demise seemed to hit viewers particularly hard, with his poignant last words serving as a reminder to his fellow survivors to remember the good things in life and not let this heartless world rob them of their humanity.

"I was fine until Eugene was kneeling at the brick and introduced little Rosie," said u/notjustsad, referring to the death of Rosita (Christian Serratos). Eugene (Josh McDermitt) named his new daughter after Rosita in a sad final show of respect and meaning, adding a palpable sense of emotion to the loss. While "The Walking Dead" has finally been laid to rest at last, with three more spin-offs on the way, it seems AMC is far from done with this world.