AMC+ Hits Record Viewership Thanks To Interview With The Vampire And The Walking Dead

The undead reign on AMC. The perennial powerhouse of "The Walking Dead" joined forces with the network's newest series to make history, and AMC+ enjoyed its most prosperous days since the streaming service launched in June 2020. "Interview with the Vampire's" premiere paired nicely with "The Walking Dead's" march toward its series finale, and the teaming garnered the most viewers AMC+ has ever had. The feat also brought in the highest number of new subscribers for the platform, according to a press release issued by AMC Networks.

For AMC+, "Interview with the Vampire” represents the top-rated launch for a new series ever, and over 1.2 million viewers reveled in the burgeoning love story of Lestat (Reid) and Louis (Anderson) on AMC. However, success already seemed a certainty because AMC ordered a second season of the supernatural series a full five days before the show even debuted, according to Deadline.

"The response to Anne Rice's 'Interview with the Vampire,' the first series in our emerging Anne Rice Immortal Universe, has been extraordinary in every respect," President of Entertainment and AMC Studios, Dan McDermott, said via the same press release. "We are so grateful for the creative excellence it took to get here, from so many talented people, and the way the series has been received by viewers." The streaming format will allow AMC to delve further into Rice's written works than ever before and explore stories like "The Tale of the Body Thief" and "Prince Lestat."