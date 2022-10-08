AMC+ Hits Record Viewership Thanks To Interview With The Vampire And The Walking Dead
"Interview with the Vampire" is a hit, according to AMC, and the new series is an enthralling reimagining of Anne Rice's novels. The show's storytelling seems to have resonated strongly with adults ages 25 to 54 because nearly half-a-million viewers of the premiere fell into that demographic, according to a press release issued by AMC Networks. Both New Orleans and Dubai are brought to life brilliantly by the Emmy-worthy production design, but the show's core rests and relies on the mesmerizing performances of Sam Reid and Jacob Anderson as Lestat de Lioncourt and Louis de Pointe du Lac, respectively. But, before the vampires take the reins, remember "The Walking Dead" remains AMC's go-to program.
Despite the fact that "The Walking Dead's" ratings have slipped in recent seasons, the program remains the top-rated scripted show on AMC, according to TV Series Finale. And there's certainly anticipation to see how the journey of Daryl (Norman Reedus), Maggie (Lauren Cohan), Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), and the other survivors ends, but what about the future of AMC? It seems there's a new hope — pun intended, "Star Wars" fans — for both the network and its streaming service. Yes, the new version of Anne Rice's "Interview with the Vampire" just teamed up with "The Walking Dead" to create a record-setting ratings bonanza the likes of which AMC+ has never seen.
AMC+ enjoys record-setting viewership
The undead reign on AMC. The perennial powerhouse of "The Walking Dead" joined forces with the network's newest series to make history, and AMC+ enjoyed its most prosperous days since the streaming service launched in June 2020. "Interview with the Vampire's" premiere paired nicely with "The Walking Dead's" march toward its series finale, and the teaming garnered the most viewers AMC+ has ever had. The feat also brought in the highest number of new subscribers for the platform, according to a press release issued by AMC Networks.
For AMC+, "Interview with the Vampire” represents the top-rated launch for a new series ever, and over 1.2 million viewers reveled in the burgeoning love story of Lestat (Reid) and Louis (Anderson) on AMC. However, success already seemed a certainty because AMC ordered a second season of the supernatural series a full five days before the show even debuted, according to Deadline.
"The response to Anne Rice's 'Interview with the Vampire,' the first series in our emerging Anne Rice Immortal Universe, has been extraordinary in every respect," President of Entertainment and AMC Studios, Dan McDermott, said via the same press release. "We are so grateful for the creative excellence it took to get here, from so many talented people, and the way the series has been received by viewers." The streaming format will allow AMC to delve further into Rice's written works than ever before and explore stories like "The Tale of the Body Thief" and "Prince Lestat."