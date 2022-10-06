Family Secrets And Dark Powers Collide In The Trailer For Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches

The late novelist Anne Rice launched her "Lives of the Mayfair Witches" series in 1990 with the first book in the trilogy, "The Witching Hour." The book introduces readers to the Mayfair family, which has wielded incredibly powerful magic for decades and has been plagued by a mysterious entity known as Lasher. Dr. Rowan Mayfair, the estranged daughter of Deirdre Mayfair, slowly learns of her power and comes into a violent conflict with the malevolent spirit. With that, readers were hooked, so 1993's "Lasher" and 1994's "Taltos" came to fruition to keep the intriguing story going.

Though it took some time, Rice's writings eventually wound up in a position to be adapted for the small screen. In May 2020, AMC secured the rights to both "The Lives of the Mayfair Witches" and "The Vampire Chronicles," and by December 2021, production on a television take on the former was finally underway. Alexandra Daddario later landed the role of Rowan, with the likes of Harry Hamlin, Tongayi Chirisa, Beth Grant, and others joining her. With all of these dominos in place, fans only had one question: when will the first trailer arrive? Well, at long last, it's finally here.

The first teaser for "Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches" has hit the internet, and it's every bit as magical and mysterious as one would hope.