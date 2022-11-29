Kathryn Hahn And Kate Hudson Talk About Making Their Glass Onion Characters Pop On-Screen - Exclusive Interview

Both your characters are so unique, and you both bring so much to both of them. Kathryn, Claire becomes more and more of a hot mess as the movie goes on. I think that's fair to say?

Kate Hudson: I love a hot mess.

Kathryn Hahn: I love a hot mess, too. I identify with hot mess.

The hair would get more and more frazzled. Did you have any say in Claire's look as the movie progressed, especially the hair and things like that?

Hahn: Yes. We collaborated a lot in terms of hair, makeup, sunscreen application.

Hudson: Hair dyes.

Hahn: Hair dyes — I didn't have as much [of] a say with that part of it.

Hudson: [I had] a lot of collaboration with that part of it. That was interesting.

Hahn: But yes, my roots [and] my split ends.

How did you use that to get into Claire mode in terms of how she looked?

Hahn: It was fun to see someone whose job revolves around running a tight ship become undone, not being able to rein it in. That was really fun, within the confines of [the] very controlled parameters of her very narrow beige on beige. There was not a lot of room, so it was really fun to find freedom in other ways to express that.

Hudson: Different shades of beige. Freedom in those shades of beige.

Hahn: "Fifty Shades of Beige."

Hudson: It's my new band name.

Hahn: Your erotic thriller trilogy?

