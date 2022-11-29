Samuel L. Jackson Takes Quentin Tarantino To Task Over His Marvel Remarks

Samuel L. Jackson and Quentin Tarantino have teamed to create some of the most memorable characters and movies to grace the silver screen. Jackson and Tarantino first worked together on the critically acclaimed "Pulp Fiction" in 1994, but that doesn't mean the two collaborators are going to always agree when it comes to their own respective artistic sensibilities. And Tarantino's highly publicized comments about the Marvel Cinematic Universe, of which Jackson is an integral part, continue to make headlines.

Tarantino and Jackson came away with a hugely successful collaboration on "Pulp Fiction," according to Rotten Tomatoes, but even with the performer receiving an Oscar nomination for best supporting actor, Jackson knew he wasn't going to chart his Hollywood course to chase critical accolades. "I was never going to let the Oscars be a measure of my success or failure as an actor," Jackson said in a 2022 interview with The Los Angeles Times. "My yardstick of success is my happiness: 'Am I satisfied with what I'm doing?' I'm not doing statue-chasing movies. You know: 'If you do this movie, you'll win an Oscar.' No, thanks. I'd rather be Nick Fury."

None of Tarantino's slights against the MCU have referred to Jackson specifically, but the filmmaker has made it plain that he's not a fan of the superhero universe Jackson so adeptly serves as the resourceful and fiercely loyal former leader of S.H.I.E.L.D. But did you know Jackson is speaking out about Tarantino's highly publicized comments regarding the MCU?