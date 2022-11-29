Samuel L. Jackson Takes Quentin Tarantino To Task Over His Marvel Remarks
Samuel L. Jackson and Quentin Tarantino have teamed to create some of the most memorable characters and movies to grace the silver screen. Jackson and Tarantino first worked together on the critically acclaimed "Pulp Fiction" in 1994, but that doesn't mean the two collaborators are going to always agree when it comes to their own respective artistic sensibilities. And Tarantino's highly publicized comments about the Marvel Cinematic Universe, of which Jackson is an integral part, continue to make headlines.
Tarantino and Jackson came away with a hugely successful collaboration on "Pulp Fiction," according to Rotten Tomatoes, but even with the performer receiving an Oscar nomination for best supporting actor, Jackson knew he wasn't going to chart his Hollywood course to chase critical accolades. "I was never going to let the Oscars be a measure of my success or failure as an actor," Jackson said in a 2022 interview with The Los Angeles Times. "My yardstick of success is my happiness: 'Am I satisfied with what I'm doing?' I'm not doing statue-chasing movies. You know: 'If you do this movie, you'll win an Oscar.' No, thanks. I'd rather be Nick Fury."
None of Tarantino's slights against the MCU have referred to Jackson specifically, but the filmmaker has made it plain that he's not a fan of the superhero universe Jackson so adeptly serves as the resourceful and fiercely loyal former leader of S.H.I.E.L.D. But did you know Jackson is speaking out about Tarantino's highly publicized comments regarding the MCU?
Samuel L. Jackson speaks up about Quentin Tarantino's remarks about MCU actors
Samuel L. Jackson is one of Hollywood's most prolific performers, and his career spans an impressive 50 years. Jackson won his first Oscar for lifetime achievement in 2022, and he has amassed $250 million in wealth over his tenure in Tinseltown (per Celebrity Net Worth). Yes, Jackson's credentials are impeccable. He not only epitomizes a top-tier thespian, but he is a bonafide movie star who just happens to be a mainstay in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. So, it shouldn't be a surprise that Jackson took issue with Quentin Tarantino's belief that MCU actors aren't movie stars.
"It takes an actor to be those particular characters," Jackson said in an interview on "The View" (via Entertainment Weekly). "And the sign of movie stardom has always been, what, asses in seats? What are we talking about? That's not a big controversy for me to know that apparently these actors are movie stars. Chadwick Boseman is Black Panther. You can't refute that, and he's a movie star."
Clearly, Jackson and Tarantino disagree over whether or not MCU actors fall into the category of legitimate movie stardom but make no mistake, Jackson thinks Tarantino has always had something special to offer Hollywood. "He [Tarantino] respects you as a cinemagoer, in terms of thinking that you want to see characters that are well-rounded," Jackson said in an interview while promoting "The Hateful Eight" (via YouTube).