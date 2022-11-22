Shang-Chi Actor Simu Liu Shares A Candid Response To Quentin Tarantino's Marvel Criticism

Quentin Tarantino's opinion of the Marvel Cinematic Universe doesn't fall in line with devoted fans who help the MCU bring in massive box office revenues picture after picture. Despite Tarantino's belief that movies don't count if they contain CGI effects, enthusiasts make the trip to multiplexes, and, as a result, Marvel has become a lucrative film studio. In fact, five MCU films — six, if you count Sony's "Spider-Man: No Way Home" — rank in the top 15 of the highest-grossing movies of all time (per Box Office Mojo).

Now, despite Marvel's monetary success, Tarantino also questions the validity of the actors who portray some of Marvel Comics' most beloved characters. "Part of the Marvel-ization of Hollywood is ... you have all these actors who have become famous playing these characters," Tarantino said in an interview on the "2 Bears, 1 Cave" podcast (via Mediaite). "But they're not movie stars. Right? Captain America is the star. Or Thor is the star. I mean, I'm not the first person to say that. I think that's been said a zillion times ... but it's like, you know, it's these franchise characters that become a star."

Iconic thespians (Tyrone Power, Marlon Brando, Halle Berry) — yes, bonafide movie stars from all generations — played pivotal parts in superhero movies, and another of those was Heath Ledger. Ledger enthralled audiences with his performance as the Joker in "The Dark Knight," and he even garnered a posthumous best supporting actor Oscar. But did you know Shang-Chi himself, Simu Liu, is now chiming in on Tarantino's opinion?