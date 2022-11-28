What Bob Iger's Town Hall Remarks Could Mean For The Future Of Disney+

Newly reinstated Disney CEO Bob Iger held his first town hall with employees on Monday, November 28, in which he laid out his priorities and overall vision for the future of the Mickey Mouse company. And if what he said is true, loads of exciting changes could soon be on the way for Disney+ — including a much larger focus on "creativity, innovation, and inspiration," per Iger.

"Every transaction that occurs at this company emanates from some form of creativity, and therefore it is my number one priority," explained the longtime exec (via TheWrap). "It is the focus," he said, adding: "It's not about how much we create; it's about how great the things are that we do create."

Iger's arrival at Disney headquarters on Monday marks the first official employee meeting for the returning House of Mouse CEO following his stunning reinstatement on November 21 (via Reuters). The 71-year-old retired as chairman in 2021 and was replaced by chief executive Bob Chapek. Iger was reportedly brought back to boost growth and company morale following a rocky tenure for Chapek, per Reuters. Disney explained the move in a statement: "The Board has concluded that as Disney embarks on an increasingly complex period of industry transformation, Bob Iger is uniquely situated to lead the Company through this pivotal period." On Monday, Iger noted how it was great to be doing what he loved again.

"Filled with gratitude and excitement to be back @WaltDisneyCo!" he tweeted.

In addition to creativity, Iger laid out several other things that he has his sights on changing in the coming months and years — specifically with Disney+ — to help bring the company back to a more stable financial state following a disappointing earnings report this month that listed 20-year lows for Disney stock (via Reuters).