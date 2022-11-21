Bob Iger's Return As Disney CEO Could Lead To Some Major MCU Changes

One would have to have been living under a rock, or trapped in the Quantum Realm, to have never heard of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Starting with "Iron Man" in 2008, The Numbers notes that the collection of superhero movies that make up the MCU has been a huge financial success for Disney, having currently earned a staggering $27 billion and counting. In other words, the MCU is an absolute powerhouse for Disney, and the House of the Mouse prefers its Marvel engine to run at peak efficiency.

Bob Iger, who ran Disney as its chairman and CEO from 2005 to 2020, oversaw a massive expansion of Disney properties. According to Forbes, Iger's leadership of Disney saw the company acquire not only Marvel, but Lucasfilm, Pixar, and 21st Century Fox as well. This means that Iger is responsible for Disney becoming the all-encompassing entity that it currently is. However, in 2020, Iger stepped down from his position of authority and told CNBC of one of his reasons for leaving Disney and said, "Over time, I started listening less and maybe with a little less tolerance of other people's opinions, maybe because of getting a little bit more overconfident in my own, which is sometimes what happens when you get built up." He later added, "I became a little bit more dismissive of other people's opinions than I should have been. That was an early sign that it was time. It wasn't the reason I left, but it was a contributing factor."