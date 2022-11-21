Bob Iger Is Back As CEO In Disney Stunner

The Walt Disney Company just dropped a gargantuan piece of news that will steer the company in an intriguing new direction. Starting in February 2020, Bob Chapek has been the CEO of Disney (via Los Angeles Times). Chapek has worked for the company since 1993 in various roles, including as a marketing director for Buena Vista Home Entertainment, President of Consumer Products, and Chairman of Walt Disney Parks and Resorts.

Even before becoming CEO, Chapek was helping move the company forward in numerous ways. Whether he was helping the company move into the digital age with the use of DVDs and Blu-Rays, changed the game of their merchandising, or brought increased attention to the Disney parks, Chapek was truly an innovator and hard worker who wasn't afraid to think outside the box. "He was always an executive that you knew would be on the rise," former Disney CEO Michael Eisner said about Chapek. "He knew how to grow the business while adjusting to the changing marketplace, which was intense" (via Orlando Sentinel).

His time as CEO would see some intense challenges to hurdle through. During his time, Chapek would see the company through the COVID-19 pandemic, helped grow the streaming service Disney +, and confronted Florida's Parental Rights in Education Act as part of the company and Chapek's emphasis on diversity and inclusion. But now his time with the company has drawn to a close, with its previous head, Bob Iger, returning to the position of CEO — for now.