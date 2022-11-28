James Gunn Confirms The Guardians Of The Galaxy Are Knowhere's New Landlords

In 2014, James Gunn took the Marvel Cinematic Universe by storm with the release of "Guardians of the Galaxy." An adaptation of an incredibly obscure Marvel Comics series, the film became an immediate hit with mainstream MCU fans. Moreover, it turned Star-Lord (Chris Pratt), Drax (Dave Bautista), Rocket (Bradley Cooper), Groot (Vin Diesel), and Gamora (Zoe Saldana) into household names. The franchise has only grown in popularity in the subsequent years, leading to a direct sequel with "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2," appearances in films like "Avengers: Infinity War," "Avengers: Endgame," and "Thor: Love and Thunder." More recently, the Guardians made their way to Disney+ just in time for Christmas for the release of "The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special."

Never one to shy away from engaging with fans on social media, Gunn has consistently used his platform to provide additional information on his Marvel (and DC) projects. This often includes clarifying story beats for fans or answering questions that many viewers have after seeing one of his projects. In fact, following the recent release of "The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special," Gunn has even confirmed that the titular band of Marvel heroes are now the new landlords of Knowhere. Here's what Gunn had to say.