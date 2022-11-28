Will Smith Gets It If You Don't Want To See Emancipation Because Of Him

Less than a year after his Oscars slap heard 'round the world, Will Smith understands that some people aren't going to take his Hollywood return in Apple TV+'s "Emancipation" too kindly — and that's totally fine with him, the actor claims.

"I completely understand that, if someone is not ready," Smith told journalist Kevin McCarthy during an "Emancipation" press roundup. "I would absolutely respect that and allow them their space to not be ready," Smith said. However, there is one thing about the Oscars backlash that is reportedly bothering him.

For those who may have somehow forgotten the Oscars incident, Smith saw his career and legendary nice guy persona take a tremendous hit in the eyes of the public after he stormed up on stage at the 2022 Academy Awards and slapped Chris Rock across the face for a joke he did about Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. Rock was presenting an award and had poked fun at Jada for having a shaved head, which is reportedly due to alopecia. Smith later apologized for his actions in an Instagram statement, saying his behavior was "unacceptable and inexcusable." He also released a recorded response on YouTube that featured multiple apologies to both Rock and his family, however, the comedian and actor has yet to formally respond.

Since "Emancipation" comes out in December, some movie experts believe enough time has passed for Smith to make a successful comeback and run for Best Actor again following his win last year for "King Richard." But for the former "Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" star, his main concern is for the rest of the "Emancipation" team.