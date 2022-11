Cookies help us deliver our Services. By using our Services, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Why Director Antoine Fuqua Believes The Story Of Emancipation Is Too Important To Sideline

Director Antoine Fuqua's next movie is "Emancipation," a historical action epic that will shine a light on the American Civil War and the atrocities of slavery in the 1860s. The film stars Will Smith as an enslaved man who flees from a plantation and goes on the run, forcing him to outwit hunters as embarks on a quest for freedom.

"Emancipation" is also the first Will Smith project to be released since his well-documented controversy at the 94th Academy Awards ceremony. The event saw the actor storm onto the stage and slap Chris Rock after the comedian made a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. Some commentators have speculated that the slap ruined Will Smith's career, but Fuqua hopes that audiences will give "Emancipation" a chance when it premieres in theaters and on AppleTV this December.

The film's director discussed "Emancipation" during a recent interview, revealing that the movie is too important to ignore just because of one headline-grabbing controversy.