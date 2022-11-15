Why Director Antoine Fuqua Believes The Story Of Emancipation Is Too Important To Sideline

Director Antoine Fuqua's next movie is "Emancipation," a historical action epic that will shine a light on the American Civil War and the atrocities of slavery in the 1860s. The film stars Will Smith as an enslaved man who flees from a plantation and goes on the run, forcing him to outwit hunters as embarks on a quest for freedom.

"Emancipation" is also the first Will Smith project to be released since his well-documented controversy at the 94th Academy Awards ceremony. The event saw the actor storm onto the stage and slap Chris Rock after the comedian made a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. Some commentators have speculated that the slap ruined Will Smith's career, but Fuqua hopes that audiences will give "Emancipation" a chance when it premieres in theaters and on AppleTV this December.

The film's director discussed "Emancipation" during a recent interview, revealing that the movie is too important to ignore just because of one headline-grabbing controversy.