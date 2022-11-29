The 2 Iconic Supernatural Characters That Nida Khurshid Wants To Cameo Together On The Winchesters - Exclusive

While simultaneous Sam and Dean cameos are likely a stretch, "The Winchesters" already has some OG actors and characters slated to appear on the show. Tom Welling is taking on the role of a young Samuel Campbell, while Gil McKinney is slated to reprise his role as John's father, Henry Winchester, in some capacity.

On whether or not she's worked with either actor and what fans can expect from these cameos, Khurshid wasn't sure just how much she could let on at this juncture. "I don't know if I can say if I've worked with either of them yet, but we know they will be on the show. I'm super excited to work with both of them," she said. "As we know, in the pilot and Episode 2, Latika has been taken in by the Campbell family. So as far as Samuel goes, she has a special relationship with him, and I'm excited to get to work with Tom and have that moment with him. I think it's going to be such a beautiful moment to grow as an actor."

Khurshid has nothing but praise for the whole cast. "With all of us, [with] the people we get to work with, we're like, 'Wow, this is so creatively freeing, and we learn so much from each other and our incoming guest stars,'" she noted. "So [I'm] very excited [about] both Gil and Tom. I cannot confirm or deny that they have been on set yet."

New episodes of "The Winchesters" air Tuesdays on The CW.