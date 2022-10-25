The Winchesters' Nida Khurshid Talks The Show's Diversity And Returning Supernatural Characters - Exclusive Interview

You filmed in New Orleans, which has a rich, palpable history that you can feel in the air. How did this location enrich the spooky elements of the show? Did you ever feel anything paranormal in any of the old cemeteries or old buildings?

New Orleans has been such an epic character in our show in itself. We do film in a lot of old buildings and cemeteries, and there is a lot of energy that you can feel around at all times. But as much as I love having that energy around, I'm also very respectful of that. I wouldn't want to bring unwanted energy for no reason. Anytime I go into a space, I'll bring my sage or palo santo and respectfully cleanse the air and the energy and be like, "I respect everything that came before me. I just don't want to interact with any of it. Thank you very much. Let's break a leg."

Can we talk about that epic "Hair" montage from the 2nd episode? How did that come about, and given that Jojo [Fleites] was in a production of "Hair," did they give you any pointers?

Jojo does not need any pointers when it comes to fashion and singing and hair. ... No, Jojo does not need pointers. They're so good at all of that realm, and Jojo's hair is iconic. So I'm going to potentially steal it and make it my way one day. I told them that.

Did [Jojo] give you any pointers on performing the song [from "Hair," "Aquarius"] or anything like that?

No, not for me. Jojo already knew the song, and we chimed in with however we thought our characters would chime in. Yeah, no pointers. Jojo just slayed it.

There are quite a few talented singers in the cast. Is that something that you'd like to see more of in the show or maybe even a musical episode like they did on "Supernatural" down the line?

I would love that. I think all of us are very much on board with that idea, and I think it might be in the works at some point. If we are gifted with multiple seasons to come, this is definitely going to be something that is on all our minds to do, not only with singing, but there [are] a lot of talented dancers amongst our cast as well. To do a whole musical episode, like a dark musical, that would be so up every one of our alleys.